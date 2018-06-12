Zanetor Rawlings: The Youth Is The Key To Tackle Plastic Pollution

Dr Zanetor Rawlings, Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency, has said our environmental outlook could improve if the youth collaborated to tackle the scourge of plastic pollution in our communities.

She said such efforts could begin from homes by separating their waste into organic and inorganic components.

Dr Rawlings said this at the recent Power Shift Environmental Summit on World Environment Day 2018, held under the theme: 'End Plastic Pollution'.

Power Shift which is the largest annual youth-led environmental summit for young people in the country brought over 250 young people and industry leaders to share ideas and to take action on the scourge of plastic pollution in the country.

Mr Gideon Commey, the Coordinator of Ghana Youth Environmental Movement (GYEM), said the solution to the plastic problem requires a multi-stakeholder collaboration which should include government, academia, industry players, entrepreneurs, civil society, the media and general public to act together towards a sustainable solution.

He said the youth are also resourceful change agents who, when empowered with the right tools, techniques and technology, can help bring solutions to the problem.

Mr Joshua Amponsem of Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) took participants through the threats posed by plastics to humans and ocean life forms.

He urged them to live eco-friendly lifestyles, change their attitudes and influence other youth in their communities.

The event showcased the works of young entrepreneurs from COLIBA Ghana, Environment360, YEG Designs and Surge Digital who are contributing to the solution through various innovative ventures.

The Power Shift Environmental Summit was also used to celebrate the work of the late Akua Akyaa Nkrumah of the Green Ghanaian Initiative (GGI), an environmental technologist who passed on last year.

The programme also saw speakers from the Ghana Climate Innovation Center (GCIC), Youth Volunteers for the Environment (YVE-Ghana), Lets Do It Ghana, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), among others addressing the participants.

Power Shift is the first public 'No Plastic Event' in the country and drinks and food were served in calabash and leaves respectively to the hundreds of participants.

GNA