'Number 12': Corruption In Ghana Football Premieres In Sunyani

The Sunyani Municipality and its environs is ready for 'Number 12', the video on corruption allegations in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the ace Ghanaian investigative Journalist.

It is to be shown at 1900 hours on Thursday at the 2000-capacity Eusbett International Conference Centre (EICC) in Sunyani.

The Anas' investigative piece which has already premiered in Accra and Kumasi now comes to Sunyani through the instrumentality of Mr Ransford Antwi, The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Suncity Multimedia, a Sunyani-based FM Radio Station.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Monday in Sunyani, Mr Antwi said the impending show had become possible due to the collaboration with the Management of the Eusbett Hotel Limited and other affiliate radio stations such as the Space, Moonlite, Storm, BAR, Sky and Ark FMs in Sunyani.

He said 'the Suncity Radio does not exist solely for profit making' but the public interest and this means to ensure the holistic development of Brong-Ahafo and the entire nation'.

Mr Antwi said he was informed to contact the Tiger Eye PI team, the Ghanaian Private Investigation Agency that did the work to bring the investigative piece to Sunyani because 'if it has been shown in Accra, Kumasi and would go to Tamale, then why not Sunyani too?'.

He said 'I arranged for it to come to Sunyani' because that investigative piece has a lot of lessons not only for public officers but indeed everybody in a position of responsibility.

GNA