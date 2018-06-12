Over 500 Tertiary Students Benefit From Compassion International Programmes

Accra, June 11, GNA- Compassion International Ghana (CIG), a Christ-centred organisation, through its Integrated Programme Model for Child and Youth Development has supported over 500 students studying in the tertiary institutions.

The organisation, , in partnership with the Churches, has impacted positively on 77,653 lives of vulnerable children in the country, through its social interventions activities such as medical check-ups, health and hygiene training, and access to special services like surgeries and disaster relief to the poor in society.

Mrs Gifty Dansoah Appiah, the National Director, CIG, announced this in Accra on Monday at an engagement with the media to highlight the organisation's achievements and strategic programmes to chart the way forward in building synergy for child's development.

She said the organisation started operations in 2005 with seven Church partners in Greater Accra, but had now grown with 291 implementing Church Partners in seven regions ministering holistically to children and working to expand to all the regions.

'Compassion International partners local churches for effective child development. We believe the strategic placement of local churches makes them best suited to address the holistic needs of the children in their communities.'

Mrs Appiah stated that a distinct feature about the organisation was that, it was hinged on physical, cognitive, socio-emotional and spiritual needs of poor children in society.

'Child development through Compassion is all about the individual child. Each child receives the holistic care they deserve to realise their full, God-created potential in life. It is only through a careful blend of physical, social, economic and spiritual care that a child can fully mature in every facet of life and transcend a legacy of poverty', she added.

She said the vision of the organisation was echoed in the 2016 Child and family Welfare Policy by government through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, which made references that, the child was an integral part of the family.

Mrs Appiah said the policy stated that, government would build an alliance with Civil Society Organisations, since they played a vital role in preventing and responding to harm to children as stipulated in the sustainable development goals five and six.

She said poverty was a common problem in the country and it behoved on all and sundry to support and give hope to the children for future development.

Mr Benjamin Asare Yeboah, Senior Manager for Partnership, CIG, said their outfit had instituted a mechanism christened 'Compassion Connect' to evaluate and monitor all its programmes for effective and efficient outcomes.

He said the organisation had trained over 4000 church leaders as trainers in selected churches, who will in turn educate community members including; parents, caregivers, traditional leaders, opinion leaders, law enforcement agencies on child development.

Mr Elkana Anfo, a beneficiary of Compassion Ghana programmes, told the Ghana News Agency that the organisation supported him through the primary level and completed University of Professional Studies, Accra with Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and now working with them.

Mr Richard Awatey, also a beneficiary, said he had the support of Compassion International Ghana for 10 years and was now working with the organisation after completing Accra Technical University with marketing background.

They thanked the organisation for imparting knowledge that enabled them to realise their potentials and urged the youth to be disciplined and grow with Christian values imbibed by the word of God for success.

GNA

By Kodjo Adams, GNA