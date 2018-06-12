Prices Of Goods Unstable In Markets

The prices of goods especially foodstuffs at some markets in Accra have experienced price volatility due to multiple factors including increases in fuel prices, poor road networks and difficulties in transporting goods from the hinterland to Accra.

A survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency at Makola, Tudu, Tema Station, Kantamanto, and CMB markets revealed that prices of foodstuffs vary at the various markets.

At the Kantomanto market the price of tomatoes in a small container which used to be sold for GH¢ 10.00 is now GH¢ 12.00; Kontomire has moved from GH¢ 1.00 to GH¢ 3.00; quantity of pepper moved up from GH¢ 0.50 to GH¢ 1.00.

The prices of fish and meat have also increased marginally - Gizzard which was previously sold at GH¢ 8.00, GH¢ 9.00, and GH¢ 10.00 depending on the type is now being sold at GH¢ 11.00 and GH¢ 12.00.

The price of chicken thigh has also moved from GH¢ 11.00 to GH¢ 12.00; a pound of goat has jumped from GH¢ 10.00 to GH¢ 12.00.

At the Tudu market, a sack of cassava which cost between GH¢ 40.00 and GH¢ 90.00 is now being sold between GH¢ 80.00 and GH¢ 120.00 depending on the size; six tubers of cassava which was sold between GH¢ 3.00 and GH¢ 5.00 now sells between GH¢ 5.00 and GH¢ 10.00.

A tuber of yam which was sold between GH¢ 3.00 and GH¢ 5.00 has moved to GH¢ 5.00 and GH¢ 8.00; eight fingers of plantain which was sold at GH¢ 5.00 have been reduced to six fingers.

The price of a bag of maize is now GH¢ 80.00 and one 'Olonka' is sold at GH¢ 6.00.

At the Tema Station Market, a box of tomatoes (foreign) previously sold for GH¢ 400.00 has moved to between GH¢ 550.00 and GH¢ 600.00; the local tomatoes previously sold for GH¢ 200.00 per a box go between GH¢ 250.00 and GH¢ 300.00.

A tuber of yam sold between GH¢ 3.00 and GH¢ 4.00 now sells at GH¢ 5.00; the big sack of dried pepper sold between GH¢ 350.00 and GH¢ 450.00 now goes for GH¢ 500.00; and 'Agushi' previously sold at GH¢ 30 per olonka now sells at GH¢ 35.00.

At Makola Market, the GNA team observed that the prices have remained stable.

