Zabzugu: School Cries For Help After Rainstorm Destroys Roofs, Books

The Gor-Kukani R/C primary school in the Zabzugu District of the Northern Region is appealing for help after it was left without a roof after a rainstorm.

Students and teachers of the school have been calling out to the government and civil society organisations for support.

The about 400 students now have classes under trees, at the mercy of the weather.

One of the teachers, Nsanyan Koyajah Justice, told Citi News the school’s textbooks and other learning materials were destroyed in the storm.

He thus called on the government through the district assembly and other benevolent organizations to come to aid of the school.

“It was rainstorm that destroyed the building. It rained heavily and so there was heavy wind as well and in the course, the roof was ripped off. Teaching and learning cannot go on smoothly because anytime there is sunshine we have to close or whenever we see signs of rain we quickly close the children.”

“Our textbooks, chalk and other teaching and learning materials were all destroyed because we do not have an office in the school; we normally keep them in the classrooms and as the roofs were removed water destroyed everything and we are now left with nothing.”

“I am appealing to government through our district assembly and other benevolent organizations to come to our aid, else looking at this building, the community cannot do anything because we tried and we couldn’t solve the problem and we are therefore appealing to everyone to come to our aid so that teaching and learning can go on.”

Some of the students also added their voices to the appeal.

“We are appealing that government should come and build our school for us. All our books and other things were destroyed. We don’t have anything to learn again.”

“Our DCE should come and see our school, we want him to come and do it for us so that we can go inside and learn. Anytime it’s about to rain we run away because we can’t stay here. The government should do it for us.”

