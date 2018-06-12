Kumasi: Heritage Bank delights children of King Jesus Charity Home

In line with its community-oriented and people-centred approach to business, Heritage Bank Limited brought delighted smiles to the faces of children at the King Jesus Charity Home in Boadi, Kumasi.

A delegation comprising staff of the Bank’s Suame and Adum Branches in Kumasi paid a visit to the orphans of the charity home which also doubles as a school.

They feted the children, interacted with them and served as guest-tutors and supervisors for the day.

The entourage of about 20 staff led by the Manager of the Suame Branch, Titus Beyuoh indulged the children in a mix of fun and serious activities including a mini-party, talent display, indoor games, a talk on good hygiene and a discussion on schooling and career choices.

The highlight of the occasion was the generous presentation of assorted food items, drinks, clothes, toiletries and other essentials to the children. In addition to these, the Bank provided a cash token to the home. Thanking the Heritage Bank team, Rev. Kofi Owusu Afriyie, the Founder and President of King Jesus Charity Home, Nungua, heaped blessings upon the institution saying, “Your most kind gesture has empowered our spirit to continue aiding and training more needy children. May the Lord Almighty continue to bless all your undertakings and grant you divine success.”

Commenting on this gesture, Titus Beyuoh, stated that the habit of identifying the needy and vulnerable in society and providing sustainable support initiatives to uplift them is an intrinsic aspect of the corporate culture at Heritage Bank. “Our mantra: ‘It’s Possible’ isn’t only relevant to our clients and other business interests. At Heritage Bank, beyond the business of banking, we believe that we are primarily in the business of making dreams come true for the needy and vulnerable within the communities that we serve. This act of support for the King Jesus Charity Home is just one of many community-centred initiatives that the Bank will be rolling out across the country in the ensuing days.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN