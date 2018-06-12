Free Visit To Mecca Won By Contestant From This Region- Twellium Quran Recitation

Alhamdulillah,

Reciting, memorizing and devoting time to regularly study the Qur’an and implementing it’s life lessons has tremendous benefits in both this life and the hereafter.

Allah (SWT) says “Those who believe [in the Oneness of Allah], and whose hearts find rest in the remembrance of Allah, verily, in the remembrance of Allah do hearts find rest” [Al-Qur’an 13.28]. The Prophet [PBUH] said” The best of you is the one who learns the Qur’an and teaches it”

Twellium National Quran Recitation Competition (TNQRC)Annual Convention serves as a platform for our youth to celebrate their love & passion for the Holy Qur’an and commitment to its recitation and memorization, encouraging them to share their beautiful voices.

In collaboration with the High Office of His Eminence the National Chief Imam of Ghana and National Imam of Ahlussuna Wal Jamah (ASWAJ). The program was held at the Ahlussuna Waljam National Head Office (Nima – Alaska behind the GCB), On Saturday 9th of June 2018 with 9 contestants representing each region of Ghana.

Sheikh Mohammed Kamil the Deputy National Imam of AhllussunaWal Jamah the Chairman of the event gave a speech about the importance of such initiative and expressed his gratitude towards Twellium Industrial Company Limited. He encouraged its management to keep creating such platform for our Ghanaian brother’s & sisters. In their turn, Sheikh Addoand Sheikh Mohammed Amin Osman, gave a speech on the love of holy Quran and its unlimited benefits.

Twellium Foundation rewarded winners with:

1. 1st Position Free Ticket to Hajj + Cash price of Gh¢1000.00 + Free Assorted Products From Twellium, Prayer Mat, Al-Quran, Special Hamper & Certificates.

2. 2nd Position Cash price of Gh¢2000.00 + Free Assorted Products From Twellium, Prayer Mat, Al-Quran, Special Hamper & Certificates.

3. 3rd Position Cash price of Gh¢1500.00 + Free Assorted Products From Twellium, Prayer Mat, Al-Quran, Special Hamper & Certificates.

4. 4th and 5th Position Cash price of Gh¢200.00 each + Free Assorted Products From Twellium, Prayer Mat, Al-Quran, Special Hamper & Certificate.

5. 6th to 9th Position Cash price of Gh¢100.00 each + Free Assorted Products From Twellium, Prayer Mat, Al-Quran, Special Hamper & Certificate.

On behalf of the company, Mr. Mustapha Anass congratulated the winners and thanked every hand helped to make this event successful.

Twellium Industrial Company was incorporated in Ghana in September 2013, to kick start the production of franchised products. These include Rush Energy drink, Original American Cola, Planet Range, Run Energy Drink, BigooRange, Go – On Energy Drink, Rasta Choco Malt and Bubble Up lemon lime. While the company specializes in the production of irresistible non-alcoholic beverages, it also prides itself in its flagship product, Verna Mineral Water, for its clean, tasty and refreshing appeal, as confirmed by target market and consumers.

Twellium, holds franchised license from Monarch beverages – Atlanta Georgia; a diversified, international beverage company operating in over 50 countries and offering over 200 products spanning traditional carbonated soft drinks and New Age categories such as energy drinks.