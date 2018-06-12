Bible and Politics,the major tools for corruption in Africa - Journalist Komfa writes

As you are reading this I know for sure , you will have breathtake why I have titled my submission BIBLE AND POLITICS ARE THE MAJOR TOOLS FOR CORRUPTION IN AFRICA. But in the real sense with no doubt the BIBLE and POLITICS are apperantly aiding most of our government appointees to create,steal and share state heirs.

Why am I saying this, dating back to history where Bible and Politics were aliens to africans , our leaders or Chiefs were having their own justice system to curb any unacceptable acts in the society.

First of all ,Bible as we know since Democracy was introduce on our lands as the main instrument for swearing in most of our Goverment appointees into office. You may ask how does that contribute to corruptions in Africa. The answer to this is very historical with critical analysis and deep thinking . What you are reading right now is the moment of truth and when Africa realized this truth , it is going to set us free from corruption and rampant stealing from our national coffers .

When the Europeans came to Africa ,they met our system of justice including invoking the Gods of our land and African Deities for instant justice but because their main motive was to steal from us they indirectly took the power that belongs to our Kings and chiefs and gave it to the politicians and placed the Bible in our hand as the Holy Book for Democracy.

Between the 1870s and 1900, Africa faced European imperialist aggression, diplomatic pressures, military invasions, and eventual conquest and colonization. At the same time, African societies put up various forms of resistance against the attempt to colonize their countries and impose foreign domination. By the early twentieth century, however, much of Africa, except Ethiopia and Liberia, had been colonized by European powers.

The European imperialist push into Africa was motivated by three main factors, economic, political, and social.

Later hijacking Power from our Kings and Chiefs became their main agenda in other for them to take control over everything in africa including human and natural resources like gold,timber,diamond and the rest.

After Some of the African Countries started gaining indepedence from these Europeans, they(Europeans) gave the power that they took from our kings and chiefs to the politicians.

In the real sense the Kings and Chiefs who are the owners of the land should have been the presidents and the ministers of Africa. So sadly selfish people from nowhere are now aggressively taking dominion over the lands of our ancestor thus indirectly abusing the natural resources and the people with corruption and their selfish interest.

The Bible a tool which the Europeans knew that it carries no power that can strike them down instantly when they go against it was their main instrument to swear an oath among the politicians, unlike the Kings and the Chiefs who use the power of our Ancestors,Gods and spirits of our land to swear when put on their throne .

Now it is obvious with no doubt that it has reahced a point were the BIBLE ,Christianity and other religious bodies have totally failed us. In my view I Suggest our politicians, government appointees or all public servant are forced to swear an oath in SHRINES with AFRICAN POWERFUL DEITIES , where they will invoke the Gods of our land on them in the way that any politician or government appointee who takes Ghana for granted and steal should not be spared. I think with this there is going to be a sanity when it comes to corruption in Ghana.

When it comes to politics in Ghana ,Ghanaians for that matter always relate everything to it making it difficult to uproot the spirit of corruption.

In Ghana NDC and NPP tactical blame game is what is aiding corruption among the politicians . For instance a politician may think after all after Four years i might be out of office and when the opposition comes to power I will put the blame on them.

I think NDC and NPP are taking Ghanaians for granted , they are just fooling us with their 8 years tactics. IT IS TIME WE HAVE TO CHANGE THESE TWO PARTIES and bring New Party in our next elections.

Now my questions for you.

1. When will the special prosecutor start his much awaited actions?

2. Do you think if these politicians swear by the Gods of our land it will minimize corruption?

Comment with your opinion.

Written by :Komfa Ishmael Ofori

