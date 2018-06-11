MOMACOE SRC Organizes Maiden Women Empowerment Summit

Women, especially young ladies must rise up to the task, believe in themselves, design their own methodologies and strategies that can enable them attain academic and professional excellence were some of the words shared by Paa-Quecy Adu, with the female students of the Mt Mary College of Education, Somanya on Saturday June 9, 2018.

In his speech, Paa-Quecy Adu, a former NUGS, GUPS and TTAG President challenged the students to demand what is rightfully theirs from Government and all other stakeholders. He added that, Ministry of education needs to consider giving an upward review to the Teacher Trainees Allowance and that of the general conditions of service for teachers.

Paa-Quecy Adu, who was speaking at the MOMACOE Women Empowerment Summit, under the theme: Rebranding women in Education for a better tomorrow urged the ladies to always train their minds to serve them by feeding it with the right information through reading and listening to relevant materials, consider the need to discover their real Identity, Develop themselves, establish positive relationships with people that can take them to the top, contribute their quota to the development of education and for that matter the nation at large.

On her part, Ms. Vivian Jill Lawrence, an Actress and a Guest Speaker at the Summit, advised the students to be hardworking, focused and always remember their humble such that the need to respect everybody and then need to be responsible will be a guide to them. She also added that, as young people, the students need to be very careful not to make some of the mistakes she has made while growing.

Ms. Anita Serwa, the Women`s Commissioner of the MOMACOE SRC, also encouraged all her colleagues to be very circumspect in every action especially regarding relationship with their male counterparts. She charged her colleagues to prioritize their academic and professional excellence and above all keep in mind that they all have a role to play as the image of MOMACOE hence the need to be discipline and committed to proper and acceptable values of life. She concluded by saying that female trainees and therefore female teachers should take up key leadership positions at both local and national front.