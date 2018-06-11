GSE Restores Website After Being Hacked

Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has managed to restore its website after it was hacked early Monday.

Confirming the hack, the GSE in a statement said, “This morning around 6:20am the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) had news of hacking of its website. The GSE IT team checked and realized that the homepage of the GSE website has been defaced with an image of a skeletal skull and thigh bones in green colour on a black background with a text indicating - Hacked by Ali3x3w0rm.

The hacking did not impact on any underlying data (database, images, text) of the website.”

The statement said, “The website is entirely different from the core trading application and related IT infrastructure. It must be emphasized that the hacking incident reported today did not affect any of the GSE core trading application or related IT infrastructure.”

The GSE therefore wishes “to assure all its stakeholders and investors that steps have been put in place to monitor the website and other IT infrastructure of the GSE to ensure market security and safety. Additional steps will be taken as and when necessary.”