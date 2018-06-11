NSMQ18:'Prempeh College Girls' Progress To Next Stage

Kumasi-based Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS have recorded victory without sweat at the preliminary stages of the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz, demonstrating the benefits of its alliance with defending champions Prempeh College.

The Kumasi-based girls' school put daylight between it and second-placed Oti Boateng SHS recording an 18-point difference after five rounds.

UGBS: End of contest: Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS: 44 pts Oti Boateng SHS: 16 pts Juaso SHTS: 15 pts

The YAGSS by this victory has improved on their 2017 performance after suffering a defeat at this same stage at last year.

No girls school has ever won the highly competitive science quiz showpiece in all of its 25 years history.

Only Wesley Girls SHS have been 1st runner-up in 1999 after losing to Mfantsipim SHS, both Central regional schools.

It would take 14 years for another girls school to reach the finals with Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School placing 2nd runner-up behind Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School and winner St. Thomas Aquinas SHS in the 2013 edition.

With the lack of feminine progress, it was not unusual for Prempeh College known as 'Amanfuo' to rally Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS also known as 'Adehyee' in an 'Amanadehye' alliance

Prempeh College who are defending champions sent support via its official Twitter handle to cheer the girls to victory.

