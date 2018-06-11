DCE Encourage JHS Graduate To Take Advantage Of Free SHS Policy

Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo

The Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo has cautioned newly graduated Junior High School students in the country against the use of hard drugs and premarital sex but to take advantage of the Free Senior School policy to better their lot.

" Today, is not the end of your educational career, you must strive hard to attain your dreams. As you step out there as Junior High School graduate, assure yourself that the sky is the limit. I want to encourage you that from today, there are brighter days ahead. Don't go out engaging in illicit act that would ruin your future career. I want the best results from 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to come from Gomoa Central District hopefully it will come to pass If this happens, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah and I will ensure that we get the best schools for those getting aggregate 6 to 15, especially the girls. The girls would be enrolled in some of the best Girl's schools in the country. That's a promise.The so-called best schools are not meant for those in the cities and urban areas alone, those of us in Gomoa Central must also get access to their facilities".

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo stated these when he visited the just ended BECE centers in the Gomoa Central District recently to encourage the candidates.

He assured the students that he and the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah have put in place measures to assist parents whose children gets the said grades adding that their priority was on promoting education.

" The Free SHS policy has come to stay, now your parents would have no excuse enrolling you into Senior High School provided you get the grades. Pray for good grades to enable you benefit from this God policy.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government is determined that at least each household produce Senior High School graduate to reduce illiteracy in the country

Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah in collaboration with the Gomoa Central Assembly are committed to the welfare of the people especially in the educational sector.

This explain why the Member of Parliament supplied mathematical sets and other learning materials to the candidates in the wake of the exams.

We will ensure that Government's investment on education in Gomoa Central does not becomes wasteful but benefits every household knowing very well that education is the key for national development "

While commending the students for comporting themselves before, during and after the exams, the DCE tasked parents to counsel their children on the need for them to be extra careful in their daily activities while waiting for their results to enter Senior High Schools.

The Gomoa East Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mr. Robert Mensah told newsmen in an interview that 5,124 candidates made up of 2,582 boys and 2,542 girls from 169 Public and Private Basic schools took part in the examination in the District.

He noted that 5 pregnancies and One nursing mother was recorded at the 12 Examination Centres while 50 candidates could not write the exams without reasons.

Mr. Robert Mensah expressed the hope that the 2018 BECE would produce better results for Gomoa East District.

Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson disclosed that the Education Subcommittee of the Assembly was posed in ensuring that educational infrastructure in the district were improve to enhance effective teaching and learning.

He lauded both supervisors and invigilators for their maturity in handling the candidates at the various centers.

" Teachers in the District have vowed to work assiduously to improve educational standard"