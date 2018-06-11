You Can’t Silence Me With Lawsuit – Kennedy Agyapong Dares Anas

Outspoken member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong, says investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, cannot silence him with his lawsuit.

According to Mr. Agyapong, no amount of lawsuits will stop him from exposing Anas whom he has described as is “evil,” “corrupt” and a “blackmailer.”

Speaking on Asempa FM's political programme, Ekosii Sen on Monday, Mr. Agyapong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, said he will pay the GHc25 million if the court finds him guilty.

“I will say more because I'm not scared of the court. And let me tell you, if the court finds me guilty, I will pay Ghc25 million and it will not affect me,” he added.

Anas sued Kennedy Agyapong last week for defamation.

He is demanding GH¢25 million in damages from the vociferous MP who recently launched a fierce campaign against Anas' mode of operation.

Kennedy Agyapong in series of media interviews ahead of the premiere of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' exposé on corruption in football, dubbed “Number12” accused Anas of entrapping persons captured in the investigative film.

He described Anas as very corrupt, and alleged that he was fond of taking bribes to exempt some persons he captures in his investigative films.

When asked on Ekosii Sen his challenge with Anas, Mr. Agyapong said: “My interest is justice for everybody, and the truth must be told that Anas who was able to set up somebody is corrupt and takes higher bribes.”

“My interest is that, firstly, his procedures are wrong. Secondly, Anas, who is investigating others should first investigate himself because he is more corrupt than anybody he has exposed. If Kwesi Nyantaky took $65,000, Anas takes $100,000,” Agyapong added.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Nobody can stop me

The MP also said that no member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) which he belongs to can stop him from backtracking.

Agyapong said he will expose anybody who tries to prevent him from taking on Anas and any other journalist he feels is corrupt.

“If anybody who tries to discredit me, if I have any information about you, I will blow your cover. I respect NPP folks, but no NPP member can stop me from exposing these and evil corrupt journalists that are parading themselves as honest people,” he added.

Background

Anas on June 6, 2018, released a video which revealed what appears to be deep-rooted corruption in Ghana's football industry.

Anas captured over 100 referees, match commissioners and top officials of the Ghana Football Association engaging in some corrupt practices and match-fixing activities.

Nyantakyi in the said video allegedly tried to lure the supposed investors to invest in other sectors of the country under some dubious means.

He had demanded about $15 million from the investors to shared among President Nana Akufo-Addo, his vice, the Minister of Roads and Highways and his Deputy.

He also told the supposed investors that Kennedy Agyapong was a loud person in the country and needed to be silenced.

Nyantakyi was banned by FIFA for 90 days and subsequently resigned from his post.

He also apologized to the politicians whom he tried using their name to seal the business deal and said he acted alone.

