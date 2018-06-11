FOHA Conducts Free Health Screening For Sunyani West Residents

Friends of Health Association (FOHA), a health centered Non-Governmental Organisation at the weekend organised free health screening exercises for residents at Kwatire, Adentia and Odumase in the Sunyani West District.

About 120 residents were screened on diabetes, hepatitis "B", body mass index, blood pressure and blood group.

Some of them were also tested to know their HIV and AIDS status, after going through voluntary counselling and general medical consultation.

The screening exercises, conducted separately by FOHA medical team made up of health volunteers from Ghana and the Netherlands, were sponsored by Heathway Medical Laboratory.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase, the District capital, the Reverend Jefferson Kwasi Agbotro, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FOHA said the exercise would be replicated at Yamfo in the Tano North Municipality on June 23.

He said knowing one's health status was very important and advised the general public to go for regular medical checkups.

Rev Agbotro said his NGO, formed 10 years ago, was aimed at providing to healthcare services through outreach programmes to people free of charge.

GNA

By Dennis Peprah, GNA