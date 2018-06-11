GFA Must Be Patient In Waiting For Government’s Decision—Nii Ayaafio

President of Ghana Amateur and Juvenile Soccer Club Owners Association, former management member of the Black Princess and National Juvenile Association and also a former assembly member of Tudu-Adabraka electoral area, currently WIEJOSHISHI FAANAA AMONTSEWE OBLANTAI MANTSE AND THE PRESIDENT OF GADANGME CONCERNEDYOUTH ASSOCIATION and among all a football stakeholder, Nii Ayaafio Tetteh ‘I’, has advised the executive committee of Ghana Football Association “GFA” on their press release.

According to Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I, the Nyantakyi led GFA administration has no doubt performed creditably well and has put Ghana on the map at the good days and times.

The matters arising from the Tiger Eye investigative video shown on the 6th June 2018 has made Mr Nyantakyi and his executives unpopular.

He said it is not the right decision to set up an executive committee on this case by members of current dissolving GFA while the President of the Republic Nana Addo has dissolved or taking steps to dissolve it.

The GFA on June 8, 2018 issued a press release signed by the General secretary Isaac Addo, informing the general public about an executive committee of the GFA and their responsibilities.

According to GFA, the five member team comprising of Messrs Kweku Eyiah (Leader), Benjamin Nab Eyison, Kurt Okraku (Spokesperson), Isaac Addo and Samuel Opoku Nti has been tasked to meet Government for a resolution of the current impasse as well as draw up a program for lasting reforms.

The former management member of the Black Princess and National Juvenile Association, Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I is of the view that although some members of the GFA might be clean of the whole saga but because it is an association, almost all members under Mr Nyantakyi’s administration at the moment are not credible and cannot be trusted by Ghanaians. He said there is even no need for a committee from any members of the current GFA to meet the president or do whatsoever because Ghanaians and the world cannot trust any GFA member at the moment and that is why the government has spoken and is taking measures to dissolve the GFA.

Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I has suggested that, even if there should be a committee to dialogue the rising issues of the GFA, there should not be a single member of the current GFA among them. He said the football people within the country can be selected by the President Nana Addo in his own wisdom to form a great committee.

According to him, we can even get great minds like the former ministers of sports namely Nii Lantey Vabderpuye, OB Amoah and among other persons like, Vincent Odotei, Alhaji Jawula among the rest. He has urged the President to form an inclusive committee with names like above mentioned because the current GFA members have lost respect and credibility.

Although the GFA in their statement have assured the general public that it shall take all legitimate steps to restore confidence and trust, but the Founder of Akowaste 3rd Division Football club, Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I believes it is a good course but wrong timing and has again advised that the current GFA members to remain calm for the orders of president Nana Addo to take control because Ghanaians at moment has lost trust in the members of the GFA.

He said we should all wait for the outcome of the parliamentary select committee on the case and if the process requires an election, they should conduct and the winner would be sworn in to bring back the sanity and respect the to football body. He again stated no one should put any pressure on COP Kofi Boakye though he is the GFA ethics committee chairman. He added that the whole GFA has failed Ghanaians and the people of Ghana and the entire world have lost respect and credibility for Ghana football.

Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I final advised Ghanaians to remain calm and believe all will be well so far us the president of the Ghana has taken the matter up. He said football has been like the favourite food for all families in Ghana and it is the greatest passion.

On records, Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I is the only GFA member who resigned under Nyantakyi administration for reasons best known to himself.

