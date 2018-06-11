MTN, NEDPLAST Manufacture Pavement Blocks

MTN Ghana, in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana and NEDPLAST Ghana Limited, which converts polythene materials into other products, has rolled out a project to recycle plastic materials and convert them into pavement blocks.

According to Ebenezer Tekpe, MTN Education Portfolio Advisor, the project forms part of MTN Ghana's initiative dubbed, “Yellow Green Ghana project” to sensitize the public on the relevance of waste segregation.

“MTN is doing this to get the unemployed members of our communities to take full advantage of the huge stock piles of waste, which can be converted into income generating ventures,” he reiterated.

He said that MTN is happy to partner Ghana Limited and Zoomlion to collect plastic bottles along the country's beaches over the next 21 days.

Philip Owusu-Gyamfi, Director, Business Development at NEDPLAST Ghana Limited, during a joint collection of the raw materials with its partners- MTN Ghana and Zoomlion- indicated that the company, which is located at Ashaiman, near Tema, has started operation and has produced a number of the recycled plastic pavement blocks for sampling at the car park of the Ministry of Environment Science Technology and Innovation (MESTI) and along the Ashaiman-Tulaku Road.

He opined that the project would reduce plastic waste in the system and over reliance on sand to produce concrete and pavement blocks.

According to him, the plastic pavement blocks are four times stronger than the normal ones and 30 percent cheaper per unit than sandcrete pavement tiles.

The MD further indicated that the company has identified transfer stations in Ashaiman and Tema where people can exchange plastic wastes for money in order to ensure regular supply of plastic materials, adding that collectors would receive money for every kilogram brought to the station.

“We intend creating employment opportunities for people as we encourage them to collect plastics,” he remarked.

By Solomon Ofori