Soldier-Turned Car Snatcher Exposed In Sunyani

The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command has failed to arrest a soldier who has been accused of snatching cars from their owners in the Sunyani Municipality of the Brong Ahafo Region.

The suspect, Sergeant Fiifi Abaya, DAILY GUIDE gathered, is stationed at 3BN Garrison, Liberation Barracks in Sunyani.

The soldier, who is said to be part of a car snatching syndicate, allegedly stole the complainant's Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number AS 9463-09 at Manhyia in the Ashanti Region on 26th March, 2018.

The complainant Charles Amoakohene told DAILY GUIDE that he parked the said car in front of his family house at Manhyia in the Ashanti Region on March 25, 2018 and went to bed.

He said he woke up at around 4:5am to prepare for journey to Sunyani but his car was nowhere to be found.

“I lodged a complaint with the Manhyia Police after radio announcement to trace the car. I reported back to work at Sunyani.” However after a month, while my daughter and I were shopping at Melcom Mall in the Central Business District of Sunyani, I saw a Toyota Corolla parked at the entrance with different colour.”

“I quickly noticed a special feature on my car. I asked my daughter to go near the car to examine the dashboard and check for the writing 'Dada Car, Rachel wrote It' to which she replied in the affirmative. This inscription was embossed by one of my daughters and it was still there even though everything had changed on the car, including the registration number.

“I had the keys to car so I drove it to the Sunyani Municipal Police Station and lodged a complaint.

The police detailed some men to accompany me to the mall and when announcement was made, this Sergeant Fiifi Abaya came out. He told the police that the car was given to him by a mechanic, Bismarck Ofori in Kumasi for use while he (mechanic) repairs his Jaguar.

Charles said the soldier told the police that he paid GHC8,000 to Bismarck to repair the Jaguar for him.

“He was allowed to go and the car was parked at the municipal police station.

Investigations later established that Sgt Fiifi Abaya serves under 3BN Sunyani with service number 196612 and that he told a lie about the Jaguar.

“He changed my car number from AS 9463-09 to GW 6981-14 and managed to embossed fake DVLA and insurance stickers on it. I checked from those institutions but they were fake.

“To date the soldier has failed to lead the police to the said mechanic.

Mr. Amoakohene said “the police asked me to use the car with the wrong number plate and stickers, but I cannot use the car with the fraudulent documents.

After the case of Charles was reported on local radio stations, another car owner Mandela Fayiri also told the paper that the same soldier, together with four other armed men in uniform, forcibly took his Toyota Corolla with registration number GE 916-15 Corolla from him at about 10 am in the full glare of the public at Sunyani Magazine.

According to Mandela, he made a report to the same police station but nothing was done about it.

Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Nana Kwaku-Duah, who confirmed the story to DAILY GUIDE, explained that the first victim was given police extract to report back to Manyhia Police Station where he first lodged the complaint, but denied knowledge of the complaint of the second victim.