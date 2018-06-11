Disgruntled Candidates Shit Bomb School At Koforidua

ABOUT 17 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates of Premier Remedial School at Koforidua Zongo in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region, who were not allowed to partake in the just-ended BECE, have destroyed school property and shit-bombed teachers' office.

DAILY GUIDE has learnt that the final year JHS candidates went on rampage on Friday morning as they demonstrated against reasons that led to their inability to partake in the BECE.

The angry students destroyed desks, smashed windows, tearing the school registers and receipt books.

Forty-five (45) BECE candidates out of 115 were registered to take the examinations.

Each of the affected candidates was reported to have paid GH¢220 as registration fees. Unfortunately, they could not be registered, let alone have index numbers to participate in the examination due to the failure of their headmaster to register them with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The unexpected incident infuriated the affected students who called their parents to inform them about the situation.

It took the intervention of the police to restore order at the examination centre, where the angry students went to create disorder last Monday.

The proprietor of the school, Moro Saka, confirmed that the candidates could not take the examinations. According to him, a certain co-ordinator, whose name he did not disclose, was responsible for the bad situation.

The Atiwa District Education Director, Mr. Ampofo, and two other teachers were arrested and have been directed by the regional police command to refund the registration fees of about GH¢ 6, 900 to the disgruntled candidates.

Persons living close to the school have called on the authorities to shut down the school.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua