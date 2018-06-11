Binduri Assembly Refunds Over GH¢62,000

In 2016, the Auditor General Report revealed that the Binduri District Assembly in the Upper East Region withdrew a total of GH¢62,091.68 from the District’s Disability Fund (DDF) on the blind side of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, and also for purposes other than activities that related to Persons with Disabilities (PWD) in the district.

The action of the Assembly was contrary to the rules governing the management of the DDF and was considered unlawful, resulting in calls by PWD to the Assembly to pay back the money into the fund.

After two years of calling for their money from the Binduri District Assembly, it has emerged that the Assembly has quietly settled its GH¢62,091.68 indebtedness into the DDF.

The Binduri District Co-ordinating Director, Sulemana Bamatu Saaka, gave the surprise announcement at a stakeholder's consultative meeting, saying the Assembly had refunded the money it owed the PWD.

He promised that the Assembly would at all times do what is right and in line with the rules governing the use of the DDF. He said the Assembly would not misapply funds belonging to PWD in future.

“…we have records of the amount borrowed and the various payments and this last payment that has been settled to clear the account. Henceforth, I told them that nobody is going to touch their money again.” Mr. Saaka assured them.

The Upper East Regional President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, Aniah David Awine, was not satisfied with explanation from the Binduri District Assembly Co-ordinating Director concerning the repayment of the money, and would want to see the documents to be sure.

“Going forward, the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations with the help of Teere will engage the Regional Co-ordinating Council as to how we can get these monies from those who misapplied it. We are not going to take it lightly, anyway.” Aniah David Awine disclosed.

The stakeholder consultative meeting was organized by Teere, a Local Non-Governmental Organization, to sensitize PWD in the Binduri District on the three per cent PWD share in the District Assembly Common Fund and how to apply for help from the DDF management.

A Monitoring and Evaluation Officer with Teere, Maxwell Banu, in an address called on the Upper East Regional Co-ordinating Council to intensify its supervisory role over the various district Assemblies and the DDF managements, to ensure that the Disability Fund (DF) is not misappropriated by individuals or the Assemblies.

“… the Regional Co-ordinating Council will have to crack its whips when the funds are abused. NALAG, being the umbrella body of all Assemblies, must make this a serious concern for the institution, and work to get the Assemblies to respect the regulations governing the DF.” He noted.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga