Guinness Champion Dazzles Puma Energy Customers

Puma Energy, a global integrated mid and downstream energy company, recently organised an event dubbed, “Football Freestyle.

Headline act was 8x Guinness World Record holder and World Freestyle Champion, John Farnworth.

The Football Freestyle event attracted members of the public to display their own freestyle tricks with the chance of winning various prizes from branded souvenirs to loaded Pumacards – Puma Energy's new Visa-enabled fuel cards.

With online submissions followed by two main events – the first at the West Hills Mall, Weija and the second at Puma Energy's Asafo service station in Kumasi – the events were nothing short of exciting for both staff and customers alike.

Speaking during the events, the Managing Director of Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited, Yahaya Yunusa, explained that the invitation of world champion John Farnworth to participate in these events was reflective of Puma Energy's brand values and the company's desire to fuel potential.

“The Puma Energy ethos has always been pioneering. Pushing the boundaries of what's possible; in the sectors and countries in which we operate, with the quality, reliability and value we deliver. John Farnworth, a multiple world-record holder, embodies these values.

“In addition, this has been a great platform for local talent – the display of skills by the likes of Joel Asare, a football freestyler based in Accra has been very impressive. Ghana is full of talents, and we are glad to have displayed this while creating a great experience for our customers that goes beyond refuelling your vehicle.

He continued: “Besides, with the World Cup only a few days away, we knew that the Football Freestyle would be the perfect time to get Ghanaians in touch with their inner Ronaldinho, while displaying the Puma Energy traits of passion and high performance. It has been exciting,” said Mr. Yunusa.

The Ronaldinho effect was definitely felt, according to Kwame Boafo, a taxi driver, who participated in the event and won some branded prizes.

“Puma Energy has done well. As for me, I love football so I enjoyed showing my skills. I always fuel here so I am happy about this. Thank you Puma Energy,” said Mr. Boafo.

On his part, football freestyle champion John Farnworth had the following to say: “Puma Energy's Football Freestyle campaign really captures what football is all about—a chance to bring people together from all over the world in a way that is both challenging and fun. I have really enjoyed Ghana. The energy and talent here is something else!”

Other countries participating in the Football Freestyle Campaign by Puma Energy are Puerto Rico, Panama and South Africa.

Puma Energy prioritises meeting the needs of Ghanaian motorists, businesses and communities through the provision of high quality, competitively-priced products and services. Aside its rapidly expanding retail network with over 83 sites, the company has downstream offerings in aviation, business-to-business, lubricants, LPG and bunkering.