Students Of DPSI School Display Rich Ghanaian Culture At Its Opening Ceremony

The Delhi Public School International Ghana, in Tema Community 25 has held its colourful opening ceremony for students.

The students displayed fantastic Ghanaian cultural skills with amazing presentation of singing and dancing among others, which left parents and invited guests thrilled.

In a welcome address by Mr. Mukesh Thakwani, Director of the School, he said education is one of the most important vessels for change to a better world.

He added that, teachers of the school are trained in contemporary techniques to help pupils realise their academic and extracurricular potential.

He further added that the advanced teaching methodology and excellent guidance provided by a highly qualified and dedicated staff is instrumental in creating a stimulating and competitive environment for tutoring the children to become all rounders.

Since 2010, DPS international Ghana, has trained all manner of students regardless of culture, race, colour or faith and that is the main pillar upon which the school will continue in its service.

In a speech delivered by the Principal, Mr. David Raj, he said DPS international leaves no stone unturned in providing education of international standard believing in "service before self" and make relentless efforts to groom the students so that they can become global leaders.

DPS international is the only school in Ghana which offers an array of subjects including challenging subjects like additional mathematics, further mathematics, and art and design at the IGCSE level and the A level classes.

The school has won several awards and made its mark in various international programs like the spelling Bee, The French Spelling Bee ,world Scholars Cup, Global Young Leader's conference, International Olympiad Exams, Ghana Model United Nations (GHAMUN) and MISE (Ghana based maths Olympaid) and Cambridge lmmerse.

According to Mr. David Raj, along with academic, we emphasize on the teaching of the skills and human values.

"Teaching through various activities encourages children to widen their vistas and help them amass the optimum knowledge of each subject", he stressed.

On her part, Director of Education for the Tema Metro, Mrs. Margaret Nsiah Asamoah, urged teachers to prepare well before classes.

"A teacher being a leader in class must prepare well to teach students. If a teacher does not prepare well to teach the students, it affects the academic performance of students. A lazy teacher produces lazy students which goes down to affect the home, community, country and the continent."

Mrs. Margaret Nsiah Asamoah further urged parents to support and contribute to the build up of DPS and not leaving the students out.

The educationist also encouraged the students to take their lessons seriously, step up and do more than what they are doing now.