Madina Polyclinic Gets Refurbished Maternity Block By Kind Courtesy Rotary Club Of Accra-Osu Oxford Street

The Rotary Club of Accra-Osu Oxford Street handed over a completed community project, refurbished maternity block to the Madina Polyclinic in Accra.

A good maternal healthcare facility attracts users not only by the competence and professionalism of the caregivers in it, but also the infrastructure and equipment that help in ensuring total safe delivery.

Members of the Rotary club of Accra-Osu Oxford Street saw a community need in refurbishing the maternity block of the polyclinic and took action by raising funds to undertake the refurbishment.

The refurbishment of the maternity block was done at the cost of GHC32,000, which the scope of works include expansion of the Delivery room to 2 bays, changing of surface wiring to conduit wiring and trunking of exposed wires, etc.

According to the President of Accra - Osu Oxford street, Mr. Osei Agyemang-Badu, the club believes that, they have shared responsibility to take action to confront our world's most persistent issues.

That is why, they work together to promote peace, fight diseases, support education, grow local economics, etc.

"We see this project as the first of several others we want to undertake here at the maternity block to improve the services offered to expectant and new mothers who use this facility," Mr. Osei Agyemang-Badu revealed.

The Principal Medical Officer In-Charge of Madina Polyclinic, Dr. Naomi Anderson on behalf of the staff, expressed their utmost gratitude to the Rotary club of Accra - Osu Oxford street for the good work done.

She further appealed to other Institutions, NGOs, Individuals to come to their aid to promote good health and care to the people.

Madam Priscilla Anima Siaw, Municipal Director of Health Services, LA Nkwantanang - Madina said their mandate is to give quality healthcare to the people of LA Nkwantanang and beyond.

"When I was told the Rotary club of Accra - Osu Oxford Street expressed interest to refurbish the maternity block of Madina Polyclinic, I was very grateful to see what they have done. I must say they have done a great and wonderful job".

She further urged Ghanaians to join hands in promoting quality healthcare in Ghana and beyond.