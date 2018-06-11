Bolga-Bawku Road To Be Fixed

Government plans to complete the construction of the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Polmakom road.

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Bawku Naba Abugrago Azoka II during a one day visit to the Muslim community in the Upper East Region to commemorate the month of Ramada.

The 110km road was awarded in 2016 under former president John Dramani Mahama to Brazilian contractor Quirez Galvao, and a local contractor MAWUMS have stalled due to financial constraints.

But in a reaction to the Paramount Chief of the Bawku traditional area Naba Abugrago Azoka II as to when the road will be completed, Dr Bawumi said, efforts are underway to get the contractors on site to complete the project.

“Cabinet last Thursday, discussed an issue of roads and the prioritisation of certain roads in the country were considered, and president Nana Addo indicated that the Bolga-Bawku road must be completed.

….And so we are making the funding available, and the people along the Bolga-Bawku road will see the resumption of work on the road this year so we can complete it and help the whole area.”

Use Ramada month to pray for Ghana and President Nana Addo’s government

Dr Bawumia asked the Muslim community and Ghanaians, to use the holy month on the Islamic calendar (Ramada month) to pray for peace, unity and prosperity of Ghana.

He intimated that leaders of the country also need the prayers from Ghanaians to steer the affairs and well-being of the constituents they serve.

“Prayer is so important because and without the blessing of God in anything we do, it cannot be done right. we pray for Allah to bless Ghana, the president Nana Addo and our leaders to perform their duties.”

Dr Bawumia visited the Muslim community in Navrongo, Zebilla and Bawku.

The vice president Dr Bawumia was accompanied by the Minister for Zongo and Inner Cities Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Upper East Regional Minister Rockson Bukari, Mayor of Tamale, Musah Superior, Economic adviser and spokesperson Dr Gieon Boako among others.