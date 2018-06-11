NDC Concedes Defeat Ahead Of Election 2020

He did not serve Ghana any better than his National Democratic Congress' predecessors; and so it is just not clear to me what Mr. Felix Ofosu-Kwakye, the former Deputy Communications Minister, means when he asserts that given a second chance, former President John Dramani Mahama would acquit himself creditably and manage the country's affairs far better than it is being managed by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (See “Mahama Will Serve Ghana Better – Kwakye Ofosu” Starrfmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 5/21/18). This is pure hogwash put out there by one of the most grossly incompetent Ghanaians to ever serve in the cabinet of any postcolonial regime.

First of all, Mr. Ofosu-Kwakye needs to tell Ghanaians just what he means by Mr. Mahama's rolling out “a vision in a significant manner that will impact the lives of millions of Ghanaians and bring the much-needed relief and respite and development” of Ghana. Let me help him out, in case he is predictably having a great difficulty in doing so. You see, we are talking about a man who, together with his future boss, then former Vice-President John Evans Atta-Mills, thumbed his nose at the rolling out of President John Agyekum-Kufuor's National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), by predicting that this landmark among major social intervention programs and, in fact, a fundamental civil right, was not sustainable.

Instead, Mr. Mahama went along with the wicked Social Darwinian healthcare policy initiative euphemistically dubbed as the Cash-and-Carry Healthcare Policy, which essentially preached the practice of survival-of-the-fittest, in which lower-class Ghanaians, as well as working-class Ghanaians, who could not afford the extremely high cost of medical services were literally left out in the streets and the scorching sun to die. Having Mr. Mahama back at the helm of affairs at the erstwhile Flagstaff House, would also mean the immediate abrogation of Nana Akufo-Addo's fee-free Senior High School Policy Initiative which, once again, Messrs. Mahama and his arch-lieutenant and former Vice-President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur labeled as a pipe-dream that was bound to never see the daylight.

Instead, the former National Democratic Congress' Member of Parliament for Gonja-West's idea of sustainable education policy initiative was the wholesale distribution of tampons or sanitary pads to school-going teenage girls, school uniforms and the piloting distribution of several hundreds of all-size-fits-all sandals for elementary pupils. Absolutely nothing was done in terms of the distribution of teaching and learning materials. And yet, Ghanaians were supposed to envisage the leaders of the National Democratic Congress as “Social Democrats” who cared more about the needs and aspirations of our youths than their main political opponents of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). And, oh, just recently, Ghanaians woke up to learn to their utter dismay and horror that quite a remarkable percentage of the Mahama cabinet appointees who also served as elected Members of Parliament, deliberately and criminally drew home double salaries for most of the four-and-half years that Mr. Mahama occupied the former Flagstaff House, presently renamed Jubilee House.

Maybe this is the “unique vision” of the massively and democratically ousted former President that Mr. Ofosu-Kwakye is talking about. We must also highlight the fact that as the former Communications Minister's second-bananas, Mr. Ofosu-Kwakye colluded with Dr. Edward Omane-Boamah, the substantive Communications Minister, to allow operators of radio frequency bandwidths to get away with the non-fulfillment of their tax obligations to the government and the state at large. We are here talking about leaders who have absolutely no sense of their leadership responsibilities. To be frank with the Dear Reader, I nearly fell of my seat hearing Mr. Ofosu-Kwakye talk about the second-coming of Mr. Mahama's bringing a much-needed relief to the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens. I suppose this pathological political scam-artist believes that Ghanaians have so criminally and scandalously soon forgotten about the wicked withdrawal of the long-established nurse- and teacher-trainee allowances.

This is how criminally warped the minds of political con-artists like Mr. Ofosu-Kwakye work. And this is the kind of agenda that these mega-thieves and thugs would have visited upon our pates once more. God save us from this pestilential scourge called, you guessed right, the National Democratic Congress, come December 2020.

