Undertake Self-breasts Examination Regularly--Women Urged

Dr (Mrs) Beatrice Wiafe-Addai, Breasts Pathologist and Chief Executive Officer of the Peace and Love Hospital, on Thursday advised women to adopt self-breasts examination to avoid contracting cancer.

She said about 80 percent of women have breasts cancer without being aware and stressed the need for self-examination.

She gave the advice at an event, which was organized by Breasts Care International (BCI) in partnership with Delta Airlines in Tamale.

The aim of the event was to educate women on breast cancer and to provide free breasts screening.

She said regular self-examination of the breast and early reporting of any changes would lead to early diagnosing and treatment.

Dr Wiafe-Addai urged lactating mothers to ensure that they breastfed their children properly to reduce the risk of getting breast cancer.

She added that women should avoid taking in too much alcohol and must do away with tobacco substances since these could bring about breast cancer.

She also admonished women to go for regular check-ups on their breast and if diagnosed of cancer, they should see breast specialists for treatment.

Madam Barikisu Seidu, Municipal Chief Executive of Tolon encouraged women to take the breast cancer education seriously and urged them to support individuals leaving with breast cancer.