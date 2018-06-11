Mahama Assures NDC Will Rise Again

Former President John Dramani Mahama is hopeful the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will rise up again regardless of any machinations from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This he said is because the NDC is a resilient party and cannot be held down for long.

“…the NDC is such a resilient party you can never hold us down. The more you push us down, the more we rise again. And so I wish to assure you that the NDC is going to rise again. I wish to assure you that the NDC is rising again,” he added.

John Mahama gave the assurance to teaming NDC supporters on Saturday during the party's final Unity Walk held in the Volta Region.

The NDC suffered a humiliating defeat in the December 2016 polls.

With confusion and a divided front, the party undertook a fact-finding exercise to discover why it lost.

The fact-finding committee as part of its recommendations urged the party to restructure itself and undergo a healing process.

The party subsequently commenced the healing exercise with a Unity Walk session across Ghana.

Speaking at the final unity walk session in the Volta Region, Mahama insisted that the NPP lied its way into power but it's being exposed due to the current happenings in the country.

“Our opponents are masters of lies and propaganda. Before the 2016 elections, they subjected us to a barrage of propaganda based on lies and fabrication. And even after we've lost, they've forgotten that they are now in power and they must concentrate on governing and stop the propaganda and lies against the NDC party.”

“Every day they cook up some story to try and demonize the NDC as a party. This was the same intent in 2000 when they won the election. I remember I was in Parliament, J.H. Mensah said now that they've won the election by the time they finish with us, NDC will no longer exist as a party. That has always been the intent of NPP. They cannot stand an opposition and so whatever they do to decimate the opposition they will try to do. But they forget that the NDC is such a resilient party. You can never hold us down. The more you push us down, the more we rise again,” Mahama added.