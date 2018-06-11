Tamale-Salaga Road To Be Fixed

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reassured the paramount chief of Kpembe Traditional area that construction of the Tamale-Salaga road remains the government’s priority.

According to him, the government is committed to fixing the deplorable road network which successive governments have failed to address.

As part of his Ramadan tour of the Northern Region, the Vice President reassured the Kpembe traditional council when he paid a courtesy call on the Kpembewura, Bismark Haruna Dari at his palace in Salaga.

“This road I plied from Tamale to Salaga is a major concern to your good friend, President Nana Akuffo Addo and it is one of the roads government will work on.”

“Cabinet has identified the Tamale Salaga road among other roads across the country to be constructed this year. Work will soon commence on the road to save lives and properties,” he stated.

He added that the perennial water crisis in the area would soon be a thing of the past.

“The Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Dr Clifford Braimah, Who hails from this area is putting in significant measures to address the problem.”

Alhaji Dr Bawumia mentioned the free Senior High School policy, restoration of Teacher and trainee Nurses allowances, Planting for Food and Jobs, Nation Builders Corp as some pro-poor programmes government has so far implemented.

He implored the Clergy and traditional authorities to continue praying and offering the government the desired counselling to succeed in achieving its goals.

The Kpembe-Wura, Bismark Haruna Dary commended the government for being focused and delivering its campaign promises.

“This has come to enhance the living standards of many Ghanaians especially the youth.”

He urged the government to construct the Salaga Township roads.

The Kpembe-Wura called for more farm machinery saying, “There are no tractor services in the area, and this is affecting the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme in the district.”

Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia later dined and interacted with Muslim Clerics at the Regional Coordinating Council.