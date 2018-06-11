SMEs Skeptical Of Mobile Money Services

Businesses are still skeptical of the use of mobile money despite the boom in patronage of the service.

Citi Business News' checks with some small scale business owners show mixed reactions to the use of mobile money services.

This means more needs to be done to increase patronage.

In the build up to the Financial and Technology Summit as part of the Citi Business Festival, the following report highlights the use of mobile money and how Ghana is faring in attaining a cashlite economy.

Click to listen to the full report



The Fintech Summit comes off on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel at 3pm.

–