UCC, Bradford University Commend Government For NABCO

The faculties of Social Sciences of the University of Cape Coast and the University of Bradford in the UK have lauded government’s initiative of building the capacity of graduates in the country through the Nation Builders’ Corps.

According to the two universities, the strategy by government feeds into the public sector reforms that impact positively on human resource development for economic growth.

Speaking at a forum, a lead researcher at the faculty of social science at the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Kwabena Antwi Barima, called for the modernisation of the public sector into a strong and professionally well-managed institution, capable of enabling and facilitating the achievement of the national goals; and attaining world-class levels of service delivery in the public sector.

He says the government is forthright with the institution of the Nation Builders Corps.

“Even though, it may have some implications, building the capacity of graduates is a greater step towards strengthening the quality of human resource issues in the country,” he said.

“Recognize the need for Governments (Public) as well as the Private Sector (PS) and Civil Society Base Organization (CBOs) to make Investment in Human Capital as a Policy priority; and explore the role ‘Human Capital’ could play in enhancing PSR at the Local Level in the 21st Century,” he explained.

In 2017, the World Economic Forum published what is called the Human Capital Index.

The two universities say the findings of their research corroborate the findings of the World Economic Forum.

The research, a four-dimensional strategy focuses on capacity, deployment, development and high scaling with its thrust on the strengthening of the public sector with emphasis on improving systems, processes and procedures and restoring professionalism, merit, competence, and client focused service delivery.

A lead researcher with the University of Bradford, Prof. Farhad Analoui, called for the deepening of the E-governance system in the country to deepen the decentralization process.

“We are in the world of IT. There is the urgent need to decentralize the governance structure so the districts can share successes, challenges and solutions to problems,” he indicated

The research carried out by the two universities was about the role of Human resource development in enhancing effective Public sector reforms in Ghana.