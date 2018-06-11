Modern Star Bids Farewell To Students

Modern Star Integrated School, Tamale has held a ceremony to bid farewell to its pupils and students, who successfully completed the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) and West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

In all, 19 pupils and 19 students forming the first batch of products of Modern Star Integrated School, Tamale, who took part in the BECE and WASSCE, graduated.

The ceremony was also to inaugurate the alumni association of the Modern Star Integrated School, Tamale to keep track of the school's products as they climbed the academic ladder.

Mrs Patience Kpiniong, Administrator of Modern Star Integrated School, Tamale, who spoke during the ceremony at the school's premises at Datoyili, a suburb of Tamale, on Saturday, advised the graduands to be assertive, and abide by the core values learnt in school to become better future leaders.

Mrs Kpiniong spoke about the school's infrastructure saying it had ultramodern boarding facilities, computer laboratory, well-furnished library, a school bus, and well-trained teachers as well as competent administration to enhance teaching and learning.

She said the school offered quality education service from primary through to senior high school level as well as technical education in fashion and designing, and electronic studies.

She appealed to the Ghana Education Service to support private schools as they played major roles in ensuring access to quality education in the country.

Mr Clement Muroh, Headmaster of Modern Star Integrated School, Tamale was optimistic that the products of the school would perform creditably in the just ended BECE and WASSCE because they received best tuition from well-trained and experienced teachers.

GNA

By Kamara Osman Faisal, GNA