PWDs Urged To Justify Their Capabilities

Madam Aishetu, the Upper West Regional Deputy Director of Ghana Education Service (GES), has urged Persons with Disabilities to work hard to prove their hidden capabilities rather than shifting blame onto their conditions.

Though, she said Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) were challenged with several barriers in the Ghanaian social and cultural set ups, their attention should be on developing their abilities to deliver effectively and prove to society that PWDs were not incapable.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in Wa on her new promotion, Madam Aiyestu, who is herself blind, said it was through hard work and sincerity that secured her the position, and encouraged other PWDs to overlook their conditions as challenges.

She said, 'Life is not the way we see it, wherever you are, you will face challenges but don't blame it on your disability, continue to work hard with sincerity and you will one day get there.'

She called for an elaborate legal system that will sufficiently protects the rights of PWDs and advised workers, policy makers and implementers to remove impediments that deny PWDs the right to access quality healthcare, employment, education and other public services.

'People working with PWDs should also be sincere, after all any person can also have disability in one way or the other in his or her life time,' Madam Aiyestu added.

Until her new portfolio, she has been teaching in Wa School for the Blind well over two decades.

She had been chosen to head the basic school in 2013 but was opposed by the Methodist Church, compelling GES to withdraw her appointment, a development that provoked public uproar.

'I wanted to really head the school and bring more development to help my people but the Church, I mean the Methodist church said no, so I consoled myself that maybe this is not my time or the place I have to be, and I kept working hard with sincerity.'

She expressed excitement about her new role and promised to worker harder since she is the first blind person to occupy the post in the region.

'I am very happy because I wanted it and I got it. Here is higher than the school I wanted to head,' she said: 'You see; when one door closes another door opens.'

Madam Ayishetu assumed duty last month to occupy her new portfolio at the Upper West Regional office GES. She is responsible for promotion, interviews and next in command to the Regional Director, Mr Evans Kpeba.

GNA

By D.I. Laary, GNA