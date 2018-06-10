Who Bags Dollars And Complains About Being Scammed? Casely-Hayford Asks

Member of pressure group, Occupy Ghana has taken a swipe at former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi for claiming that he was scammed by supposed investors.

Nyantakyi had claimed, in the statement announcing his resignation, that he was scammed into accepting $65,000 from some supposed investors whom he believed had wanted to invest in Ghana football but turned out to be undercover agents working for investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Anas last week released a two-hour film which revealed the deep-rooted corruption in Ghana's football industry.

Anas captured over 100 referees, match commissioners and top officials of the Ghana Football Association engaging in some corrupt practices and match-fixing activities.

Nyantakyi in the said video allegedly tried to lure the supposed investors to invest in other sectors of the country under some dubious means.

He had demanded about $12 million from the investors to be shared among President Nana Akufo-Addo, his vice, the Minister of Roads and Highways and his Deputy.

Nyantakyi was banned by FIFA for 90 days and subsequently resigned from his post.

He also apologized to the politicians whose names he had mentioned in order to seal the business deal adding that he had acted alone.

But Casely-Hayford said he does not understand why Nyantakyi apologized or the rationale behind the excuse that he was scammed.

Speaking on Citi FM/Cit TV's news analysis programme, The Big Issue, Casely-Hayford who is also a financial analyst said:

“Why is he apologizing and giving all these long excuses? He was scammed? And so he lost his faculties because he was scammed? Somebody comes and offers you $65, 000, you take it, bag it and carry it and you are complaining about scamming.

