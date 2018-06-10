Adaklu DCE Gives Ultimatum To Truant Teachers

Mr Donkor Phanuel Kadey, Adaklu District Chief Executive has given a week's ultimatum to absentee teachers to return to the classroom or lose their jobs.

He observed that since September last year, scores of teachers in the District had abandoned the classroom for further education and other private endeavours and tasked the education directorate to present a report on such teachers within a week for action.

The DCE also asked the Bureau of National Investigations to investigate the situation.

Mr Kadey gave the directive at the inauguration of a three-unit classroom block for Henakope District Assembly Basic School, built by Pencils of Promise, an education focused non-governmental organization.

'We are serious about education here. These absentee teachers are paid by government, so if they are no longer interested in teaching, they can leave. Many are working well but some are lazy and can't be in this District,' he said.

Mr Kadey appealed traditional authorities to support the Assembly to transform education in the District and warned them against intervening for 'lazy teachers.'

Mr Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu said plans were afoot to celebrate hard working teachers in the District and urged them to do more for the District to maintain the top position on the Basic Education Certificate Examination league table in the Volta region.

He presented two motorbikes to the supervisory unit of the education directorate in the District and two laptops to Henakope Basic School.

Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director, Pencils of Promise, said the three unit classroom block was to enhance access and encourage children to enrol and remain in school.

GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA