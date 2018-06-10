Realistic Practical Training, Vital To Peace Operations - German Ambassador

Mr Christoph Retzlaff, the German Ambassador to Ghana, says realistic practical training for security agencies is very vital to peace operations in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He said that considering the multidimensional nature of peace operations, the importance of realistic practical training as part of the overall capacity building strategy must be recognised.

'In the wake of the Gambian crisis, the importance of capacity for crisis intervention for African nations, sub-regional organisations and the African Union, cannot be overemphasized," Mr Retzlaff said at the close of the 2018 Peace Operations Course and Combined Joint African Exercise in Accra.

The course was jointly carried out by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) and the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), supported by the German government.

Mr Retzlaff said the three-week duration for the course was so short a time to learn all there was to learn about operations and asked participants to continue updating and expanding their knowledge.

Mr Retzlaff congratulated all the participants for their enthusiasm and participation throughout the course.

Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, GAFCSC Commandant, said the Course was aimed at equip middle level military officers, officers from allied security agencies and middle level directors of selected institutions with the skills and knowledge of operational level planning, co-ordination and conduct of peace operations.

He said it was also sought to deepen awareness on international/global issues as well as changing roles of the armed forces, to foster civil-military relations and enhance interest in national development.

It also created a platform for professionals and key personalities with diverse exposure in Peace Operations to share their experiences with participants as mentors.

'I am optimistic that the achievement of the noble aims and objectives of this year's course will engender a continuation of this sponsorship," he added.

Rear Admiral Amoama commended the German government for sponsoring the course, adding that, 'Judging from the success of this venture, I dare say that, we look forward to further support in this and other areas in the future."

GNA

By Iddi Yire, GNA