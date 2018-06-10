New Horizon Special School Appeals To Government For Free Education

Accra, June. 10, GNA - Mrs Salome Francois, the Executive Director of the New Horizon Special School has made a passionate appeal to government to consider giving special pupils free education.

She said, children with special needs deserve free education and special care and must be supported by government in that direction.

Madam Francois made the appealed at the school founder's day celebration and family's recognition day in Accra.

She called on individuals, benevolent organisations and non-governmental organisations to support institutions that provide education and care to children with special needs.

Madam Francois said caretakers of children with special needs, know that the true meaning of patience, love, tolerance and compassion as not mere words, but applied to practical daily living.

She said bringing up a child with disability in any society was not an easy task, and that it required special skills in taking care of them.

Parents and sponsors of the school were acknowledged and rewarded with citations and gifts to appreciate their support rendered to the school.

Students of the school also displayed their products at the event, which parents and guest bought in order for the school to raise some funds.

