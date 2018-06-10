Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo Donates To B/A Regional Chief Imam And The Muslim Community

The B/A Regional Youth Organizer Hopeful Efo Worlanyo TSEKPO and his team made up of Foster Amoako and others on 9th June 2018 paid a courtesy call on the Brong Ahafo Regional Chief Imam to make some donations and ask for prayers for the NDC party in this very important month of Ramadan.

According to Comrade Efo Worlanyo TSEKPO, the month of Ramadan is a month full of blessings hence his visit to ask for prayers for his Party the great NDC to be united before and after the pending internal elections to pave way for a victorious 2020.

The Regional Chief Imam was very excited to see the team. He said the team came at a time Qur'an recitation was ongoing at the central mosque which signifies blessings and fulfillment of Gods plan for the team.

He was happy the NDC party had not forgotten them at a time they were seeking the face of Allah in the month of Ramadan.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Chief Imam together with his elders and all those present prayed for the entire NDC and Efo Worlanyo TSEKPO and blessed them as well as wish them well in all their endeavors.

The Chief Imam told Efo Worlanyo TSEKPO and his team that coming at the time of the Qur'an recitation in the month of Ramadan means they have found favor in the sight of Allah and they will continue to pray for the party.

He was also very grateful for the donations by Efo Worlanyo TSEKPO and his team and was happy about the selfless spirit of the Efo Worlanyo TSEKPO upon his request of prayers for his party and not for himself.