Latest Series Of Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Launched In Accra

CFAO Motors. distributors of quality luxury and multipurpose vehicles in Accra have unveiled at a spectacular ceremony the new addition to their brand, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

Managing Director of CFAO Ghana Limited, Paulo Fernandes, said the new addition is part of their commitment to deliver nothing but quality to their customers.

He indicated that, the objective of CFAO Group is not only to sell and to offer to our customers a reliable and well designed Mitsubishi SUV, but also to go beyond and offer them mobility.

“Today, the world is changing very quickly, the automotive sector with him. CFAO GHANA must be an actor of this change” Mr. Fernandes stated.

About the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, it redefines the codes of the small SUV segment with an iconic coupe-like design, an incredible level of comfort and modularity, and the best of the advanced technology.

“The Eclipse Cross is now available in 2WD and 4WD with the Super All Wheel Control (S-AWC), which automatically controls the four wheels of the vehicle depending on the driving conditions for an optimized comfort and safety. Finally, the latest Mitsubishi SUV is powered with a very performant, efficient and reliable 2.0l petrol engine that comes with an automatic CVT gearbox” the Managing Director added.

Mr. Fernandes noted that, the CFAO-Mitsubishi team will be more than happy to make everyone experiencing this fantastic vehicle by himself during a presentation and a test-drive with one of our CFAO-Mitsubishi sales representatives.

CFAO started operation in Sekondi in 1909. The group is now owned by PPR, a French conglomerate listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. It has presence in 33 African countries.

In Ghana CFAO acquired the franchise for Mitsubishi vehicle distribution in 2004 and deals in the Pajero and the L200 pick-ups.