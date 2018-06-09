You're Traitors; NDC Cannot Do Without Rawlings--NDC Gurus Turn Guns On June 4th Saboteurs

The former Brong-Ahafo Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Lawyer Owusu Agyemang has equalized the boycotters of June 4th commemoration with Judas, the traitor.

Mr. Owusu Agyemang said the bedrock of the NDC is the revolutionary event that happened on 4th June 1979 which culminates the ideologies of the party founded by the Rawlingses, so whoever parted ways with it becomes a traitor.

The staunch supporter of the Rawlingses vowed out this vociferous comment about the deliberate absentees during this year's celebration of the June 4th at Madina in an interview with Kasapreko FM, based in Wasa Akropong in the Western Region.

Lawyer Owusu Agyemang who could not hide his anger spilled all the beans by descending heavily on the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia whom according to him( Owusu Agyemang) angrily boycotted the occasion because he was not invited officially.

Mr. Agyemang did not spare the other two past Presidents, John Dramani Mahama and the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills for not attending the June 4th events when they assumed office as Presidents.

He disclosed to Stephen Kouku Loglo that the blatant disregard of the Rawlingses ideals resulted their defeat in the 2016 polls.

On the same program, the former Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central in the Western Region, Hon. George Arthur stated that the party cannot do without the ideals of the founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

He also agreed with the founder that the trajectories by some individuals that conflict with the values of the NDC such as Probity and Accountability, Transparency, Integrity and Social Justice will continue to put the party in opposition if not truncated.