The Next NDC Government Will Fix Eastern Corridor Road--John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has assured the people of the Volta Region that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will ensure the completion of the Eastern Corridor Road.

Ex-president Mahama was addressing a crowd of NDC supporters following the party’s Unity Walk in the Volta Region on Saturday.

He said the next NDC government will also ensure that the Volta Region duly benefits from the national cake.

“I want to make a commitment to you that whoever leads a new NDC government come 2021 will be committed wholly to the development of the Volta Region. We have done a lot of work including the University of Health and Allied Sciences, one of the new universities with probably one of the best campuses in the whole of Ghana.”

“We did a lot of work in the extension of electricity, water and road construction. All the roads that we started constructing have come to a standstill. My heart bleeds for the Eastern Corridor road. However long it takes, I assure you that the NDC government will come and finish that Eastern Corridor road,” he added.

About Eastern Corridor road

The development of Ghana's Eastern frontiers was one of the priority projects of the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to open up the area, which is a food hub.

The Eastern Corridor Roads project, designated as N2 of the National Road Network, is a South to North Road, which starts from the Tema Motorway and ends at Kulungugu on the country’s border with Burkina Faso.

It is 965 kilometres long and traverses the Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, Northern and Upper East Regions.

Although the previous government began work on the road, it is yet to be completed.

We’ll find resources to complete ECR project

While delivering the State of the Nation Address in February 2018, President Akufo-Addo said his government will find the needed funds to complete the project.

“…We are determined to find the needed resources to complete the Eastern Corridor roads. As I have heard it said among the Ewes, that which is important, you cook in an important pot,” he said.