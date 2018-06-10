Education Minister Champions Medical Screening For Constituents

The member of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region has invited a team of health experts to attend to the medical needs of his constituents.

The team of Doctors of Physical Therapy (DPT) and Professors from the George Fox University in the United States who partnered physiotherapy students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) offered medical advice to beneficiaries and diagnosed them with conditions including; backache, waists and spinal cords complications.

The 15-member team who are in the Ashanti Region on an annual medical outreach program spent time with residents within the Manhyia South constituency including young and old to provide them with the special medical care.

Speaking to journalists, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh stressed the need to use such programmes to provide free diagnosis and treatment to Ghanaians with various medical conditions.

He said he since the health of the people is important, he plans to continue to ensure such outreaches are organized to advise them on the importance of good eating habits and also provide them with the needed medical support.

“Today's exercise is to help constituents who have problems with the back and the spine to get assisted relief. The NGO is based in the US and comes to Ghana to offer free services…so when people have dedicated themselves to come and help treat Ghanaians, there is a need for those of us in positions of responsibility to embrace them and make sure that our constituents and the citizens benefit ultimately, “he explained.

He thanked the team and urged them to include his constituency whenever they come to Ghana for the annual medical outreach program.

Medical team

Leader of the team, Jeff Houck (PhD), said the community health screening programmes were important exercises to enhance the health status of the people.

He advised the public to visit the hospital regularly for routine checkups, eat balanced diets, exercise, and have enough rest and avoid self-medication.

A similar exercise, according to the team will be held in various constituencies and institutions across the country.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to Citi News thanked the team and their MP for the gesture.