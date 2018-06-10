Former GNPC CEO Urges Gov’t To Do Better Analysis Before New Refinery

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alexander Mould, has challenged Government to do a better analysis on the Petroleum downstream sector before beginning to establish a new refinery for the country.

Early last year, Government announced its plans to build a new oil refinery to replace the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) within the next three to four years. Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, who made the pronouncement, disclosed that the new facility will increase the supply of refined products in Ghana.

According to Mr. Mould, however, a move to establish a new refinery will come with its own cost and benefits which will require critical consideration by Government before going ahead with it.

Mr. Alex Mould shared this whiles contributing to discussions on the subject “to refine or not to refine in West Africa” at the closing panel of the Ghana International Petroleum Conference here in Accra

He believes that if the Government wants to run the Tema Oil Refinery different from how it has been running it for the past 15-20 years, then there is the need for them to do things differently to change how they have been running it. In the past, the running of the refinery has not been fluid but in a way where they run it for a while and stop. Pick up later and then stop again. He strongly opposes that method and states, it’s not the best to run the refinery like that.

“If it is prepared to run it efficiently, it needs to bring in the right process engineers to validate what the Tema Oil refinery engineers are saying”, he advised.

He further stated it is essential the Government finds out what the problem with the refinery is so that they will know how they are going to go about fixing it. Whether it is the Government who is going to fix it or the Tema Oil refinery as a limited liability company that will fix it.