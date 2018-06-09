Wassa Akropong: NPP Amenfi East Chairman In Big Time Galamsey Exposed!!

Following months of undercover investigations by this reporter, our news portal can authoritatively confirm that Nana Asafoatse Kwaku Badu, Amenfi East Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is deeply involved in illegal mining popularly known as 'Galamsey'.

By the time we are done with this exposé, the general public would discover that the Chinese cannot be blamed for the rate of Galamsey in the country since there are so-called big local men who authorize them to operate.

The NPP Chairman has opened a company called Ghana China Group Of Companies with its office located on the same premises of the Amenfi East NPP Constituency office, all in the same building which belongs to him.

Checks conducted at the Registrar General's Department revealed that Ghana China Group of Companies has not been registered for the records.

Some of the areas, the NPP Constituency Chairman has released permits for illegal mining include Wassa Nkonya, Wassa Jukwa, Wassa Adwoa Baataa, Supanso, Wassa Dawroapong and Brepo Nkwanta.

The Chairman is using the China Group of Companies as a conduit to mislead and extort monies from Chinese nationals and often turn around to get them arrested.

There is a consultation fee of GHC6,000 being charged from every Chinese national after which authorization cards in the form of identity cards are issued and mining sites allocated to them in the process.

A signboard erected by Ghana China Group of Companies written in China and translated into English Reads Jiahong Purple Service Company, Vanguard Area Pioneer, Registration Translate Mining License Factory Certificate Land Certificate Compensation Dispute

It is also believed that the NPP Chairman is in league with some members of the anti-galamsey squad Operation Vanguard hence he enjoys full backing.

The Chinese nationals who are into mining business in Ghana are being misled by some Ghanaians. Sometimes we keep asking ourselves why mislead? Some Ghanaians take advantage of the Chinese in two ways; (a) the language barrier and bad reputation and image of the Chinese.

Due to these two challenges many agencies like police, military, immigration, traders, even some journalists and civilians are using it to their advantage. And we have some evidence to prove and to let the good people of Ghana know exactly what is going on between some Ghanaians and the Chinese.

And they also influence the Chinese workers to do things that can tarnish their reputation. And sometimes also use their own translators to work with the Chinese because they notice that Chinese don't speak English very well even none. So through that they can have more information from Chinese and also push some Ghanaian miners to go close to the river or our big waters to do all the work because of the destruction being caused by the Chinese. The language barrier problem causes them to do whatever Ghanaians tell them.

