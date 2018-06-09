Bawku: Plan International Ghana Reaches Out To Children

Plan International Ghana, a non-governmental organization, has launched a programme to ensure that more children enrol in schools.

The programme dubbed 'Reaching and teaching out of school children project' (REACH) in the Bawku Municipality and the Binduri District would allow children who could not gain access to school to be formally enrolled and monitored.

The project seeks to provide opportunities to children between the ages of eight and 14 years who have or have never been to school with the opportunity to have access to education.

It is a five year project supported by the government of Ghana's Complementary Basic Education (CBE) programme and would be implemented in 22 districts in four regions in the Volta, Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions by Plan International Ghana.

It would also enrol boys and girls for a nine month programme where they would be taught literacy, numeracy and life skills in their mother tongue. After the period, the children would be supported to transit into the formal school system.

The Bawku Municipality and the Binduri District in the Upper East Region are the first to benefit from the REACH Project' and would be funded by Educate-A-Child, an NGO, and the Government of Ghana.

Mr James Baba Salifu, District Coordinator for the project in Bunkurugu in the Northern Region, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said some of the challenges include having young children who have never been to school and those who have dropped out.

He said access to education in many parts of the country is a challenge, hence the decision of Plan International Ghana to embark on the project to give opportunities to the children.

Mr Salifu said admissions are open in the Bawku Municipality and the Binduri District and called on parents and caretakers to take advantage to present their wards to the team that would visit them in their communities from now until the end of June 2018.

'Tell a friend about the good news and support the Plan International Ghana team when they visit your community', he said.

GNA

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA