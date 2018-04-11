Rejoinder: 19 Billion China Loan will Arrive in August--Hamid

My attention has been drawn to a news item on your web portal that purportedly quotes me as saying that Ghana will conclude a 19 billion dollar loan deal with China in August.

This was an incorrect quote of my submissions in an interview I granted Afia Pokuaa of Adom fm on “Burning Issues” on the 9th of April 2018

This said quote is incorrect and total misreportage of my words and I wish to correct same as follows:

At no point throughout the interview did I mention the figure 19 billion dollars or suggest that a 19billion dollar loan will be concluded

Rather, I told Afia Pokuaa that by August, the government hopes to break ground across the country on various infrastructure projects that will be financed through an initial 2 billion tranche of upcoming Chinese facilities. I further mentioned that the necessary request for approval for this first tranche of 2 billion will soon be put before parliament.

I hope that you will give my rejoinder the same prominence that you gave your original story.

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid (Ph.D)