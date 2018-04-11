Damango Hospital: Angry Nurses Demand Release Of Colleague Accused Of Rape

Nurses the Damango Government Hospital in the Northern Region, are calling for the immediate release of their colleague who is in police custody.

Ernest Green was remanded into police custody by the Tamale District Court for the alleged sexual assault of a patient.

His detention according to sources, is to enable Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the police to conduct a full-scale investigation into the matter.

His colleague nurses at the hospital have threatened to lay down their tools if their colleague is not released.

They believe he is innocent of the allegations.

Speaking to Joy News, the nurses say what he is being accused of is bailable therefore, they do not see the reason behind his continuous detention.

In solidarity with Mr. Green, the nurses after a three-hour meeting have decided to lay they lay down tools if their demand is not met.

They are requesting a police inquiry bail for their colleague.

Joy News correspondent Martina Bugri told the Pulse on the Joy News channel Tuesday that, the hospital authorities are in solidarity with the nurses and are also working to secure bail for Mr. Green.

Authorities are tight-lipped on the whereabouts of the alleged victim who is an Italian.

Background

The tourist, who is also a social worker, had visited the Mole National Park last Wednesday from her base in Volta Region when she took ill and was rushed to the hospital.

Public Relations Officer of the Northern Region Police command, ASP Yussif Tanko, who confirmed the story to Joy News' said the incident occurred in a private ward of the hospital.

Police said Mr Green asked the victim if she would prefer a private ward when she was checked in but she opted for the sideward because of her condition.

The tourist told the police that the suspect frequented her ward many times before the rape incident.

Mr Green sensed the victim's discomfort with the frequent visits and asked her to relax.

According to the victim, on the day she was raped, she came back from the washroom very weak, because she was suffering from a running stomach, to meet the Mr Green in her room.

She said because of her condition she could not get onto the bed, and hence reluctantly accepted Mr Green's help.

The police say the suspect after helping the victim onto the bed sat by her side, started fondling her breast and eventually had unprotected sex with her.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com