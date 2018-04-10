Konadu Leads Government Delegation To Winnie Mandela Funeral

The former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings will lead a team of five persons to represent the president at the funeral ceremony of the late South African anti-apartheid activist and politician, Winnie Mandela.

The funeral will take place on Saturday, April, 14, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.

In a statement copied to Joy News, Jubilee House Communications Director, Eugene Arhin said: “the president is of the firm view that her contribution to the liberation of South Africa from the racist ideology of apartheid merits recognition and honour.”

Mrs Agyeman Rawlings will be accompanied by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu; Deputy Information Minister, Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei and Ambassador-at-large, Edward Mahama.

A protocol officer at the Presidency, Ama Serwaa Nyarko will also be part of the delegation.

Winnie Mandela died at the age of 81 after a long illness. She is seen as one of the strongest women in the fight against apartheid.

She was once married to the late South African President, Nelson Mandela.

The South African government has agreed to give her a state burial. The country’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, says her death is a big loss.