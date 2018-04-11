Asare Bediako Determined To Topple Wontumi

There was wild jubilation in the house of Mr. Robert Asare Bediako on Sunday after news of his decision not to step out of the chairmanship race reached them.

The experienced politician who has been the Asokwa constituency chairman for 24 years was caught in a fix after allegations of an alleged order from the presidency to him to let the incumbent chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako go unopposed.

The order was treated with contempt as his support base kept repeating that 'NPP is a democratic party and no one's right can be trampled over with such impunity'.

Several calls from various parts of the region asking the former Asokwa chairman not to step down, coupled with death threat phone calls allegedly from his opponent's camp really put the man who was said to be consulting under intense pressure.

But finally, on Sunday, hundreds of delegates had gathered in his house threatening to embark on a street protest should he rescind his decision to contest, when suddenly news reached them that after series of consultation, Mr. Asare Bediako would contest the regional chairmanship position.

The crowed jubilated as if there had been an announcement that he had already won the elections.

Regional Parliamentary Caucus

The Ashanti regional Parliamentary caucus is said to be one of the groups whose sustained pressure on Mr. Asare Bediako encouraged him to remain in the race.

Deep throat sources hold the belief that the incumbent Chairman Wontumi has lost touch with about a 90% of MPs in the region.

A crunch meeting held in a hotel in the region last Thursday by most of the MPs proved their strong support for Mr. Asare Bediako and how livid they were about the supposed order of the presidency.

Other sources revealed that the MPs threatened to boycott the upcoming regional congress at Ejura should Mr. Asare Bediako be forced to quit the race.

While some of the MPs said openly that Chairman Wontumi arranged opponents to attempt to unseat them, others also said he was just not fit for a regional chairman and that the party needs a level-headed person to steer their affairs in the region.

The stand of the MPs and the supposed order from the presidency show a clear case of a daring posture from the legislators, a move some people fear would put many of them in trouble in the near future.

Prophecy

Another development which our sources say has sent shivers down the spine of members of the Wontumi camp is a prophecy from a renowned prophet in the region that Wontumi will lose to Mr. Asare Bediako.

Prophet....has made some strong revelations which came through exactly including his revelation that the Supreme Court was going to favour the EC and Prez John Mahama, and Nana Addo's victory in the 2016 elections.

He is also known to be a friend of Chairman Wontumi who according to our sources even took then-candidate Nana Akufo Addo to Prophet.... church whenever the former came to the Ashanti region.

What has turned now is that the prophet in a widely circulated audio said he heard clearly from the Holy Spirit that Mr. Asare Bediako would win the upcoming elections.

To show that he was sure of what he heard from the Holy Spirit, the prophet said 'I will be a slave of Wontumi for one year if he wins this election'.

"The only way Chairman Wontumi will be chairman again is if Mr. Asare Bediako is out of the race", He stressed.

In a furious response to the revelation from the prophet, some ardent supporters of Chairman Wontumi have also sworn to 'deal' with the prophet ruthlessly should their man become victorious.

"We will make sure he will no longer have his church in this region", they swore.