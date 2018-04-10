NSS To Support Planting For Food And Jobs

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is seeking to revolutionize agriculture through its flagship agricultural policy, Planting For Food And Jobs Programme with the aim of creating more than 750,000 jobs.

The programme, according to the government, would also motivate farmers to grow staple foods such as maize, millet, and beans.

Interested farmers are to be provided with free seedlings among other agricultural inputs and agro-chemicals such as fertilizer at reduced prices.

It is against this background that the Executive Director of National Service Scheme (NSS) Mustapha Yussif, has assured that the management of the National Service will support the president's agric revolution 'Planting For Food And Jobs'.

"The National Service has farms spread across all ten (10) regions in the country and we are seeking to use these farms to boost the initiative," Mustapha Yussif stated.

He was addressing the first Delegates Conference of the National Service Staff Union held last Friday in Accra.

The event was on the theme: Positioning the National Service Scheme towards "A Ghana Beyond Aid "The Role of Management and the Workforce".

He further explained that the management of the National Service is engaging the workforce service personnels by giving them the opportunity to learn first-hand experience on how farming is done.

"We are introducing innovation model to be given to these service personnels who after service will able to be on their own to become successful entrepreneurs," the NSS Director indicated.