3-Member Committee To Investigate Allegations Against Wa Poly Rector

A three-member committee has been constituted to investigate the allegations of financial impropriety against the embattled Rector of the Wa Polytechnic Prof Emmanuel Marfo Owusu.

The committee members Myjoyonline.com has learnt will be made up of an Auditor, a lawyer, and a lecturer.

If inaugurated, the committee will have two weeks within which to present its report to the governing council of the Wa Polytechnic.

These were confirmed by the Board Chair of the Wa Polytechnic Prof Daniel Bagah.

The constitution of the committee became even more necessary after angry lecturers chased out Prof Emmanuel Owusu Marfo from campus, Monday.

Wielding sticks, stones amidst shouts of thief, thief, the lecturers pursued the Rector out of campus in his Mercedes Benz which the lecturers claim had been procured in breach of the procurement laws.

The lecturers did not understand how the vehicle would be bought at a cost of ¢500,000.

They blocked the road to prevent the Rector from leaving his office after he had allegedly exchanged words and threatened to fire a security officer at the school.

He had to escape after he drove through several barricades created with stones, branches of trees etc within the polytechnic campus, Monday.

He has since denied any wrongdoing in the purchase of the vehicle.

"I am a person who has been well trained and has not taken anyone’s money…they [lecturers] are thinking that the car is very expensive,” he told Joy News’ Evans Mensah on Newsnight Monday.

Joy News’ Upper West Regional correspondent Rafiq Salam reported normal academic work has resumed Tuesday at the Wa Polytechnic a day after the incident.

Both the students and lecturers are said to be going about their duties.

The lecturers say they do not expect the Rector to return to the school today and will be surprised if he did.

