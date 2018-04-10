Wa Poly Lecturers Threaten To Chase Out Rector Again If He Returns

Lecturers of the Wa Polytechnic in the Upper West Region say they will resist attempts to reinstate the suspended Rector of the school, Professor Marco Owusu.

The Chairman of the Wa Polytechnic chapter of the Polytechnic Teachers Association of Ghana, POTAG, Mubash Bamie, speaking on behalf of teaching and non-teaching staff of the school, maintained that Prof. Owusu does not deserve to serve in that position given that he had been indicted in some corrupt deals.

Mubash Bamie's comments come a day after the workers denied the Rector access to the campus.

The workers on Monday blocked all roads leading to the school's administration to prevent the Rector from accessing his office.

Mr. Bamie said workers will repeat a similar action if the Rector returns, saying “if he comes we will block the roads again.”

Prof. Owusu was suspended after his appointment as Rector by a special committee comprising members of the Polytechnic Governing Council, who were tasked to investigate allegations of corruption leveled against him.

He has however filed a suit seeking to quash his suspension.

Mr. Bamie on Eyewitness News said though the school had been served with an injunction following Prof. Owusu's suit, the latter's suspension still holds since the “injunction had not been

granted yet.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Polytechnic Governing Council, Daniel Bagah, has explained that Prof. Owusu was suspended to pave way for investigations into corruption allegations leveled against him.

“We knew that we couldn't just let him go without giving him a chance to defend himself so we suspended him for investigations to proceed,” he explained.

Mr. Bagah explained that the Governing Council is deliberating on the way forward, adding that the injunction had been forwarded to the Council's lawyers for consideration.

Wa Poly lecturers kick against Rector's induction

The lecturers had earlier called on the Governing Council of the institution to cancel the induction ceremony for the Rector, who had been in office for nearly a year, but the induction went ahead.

They alleged that Professor Marfo-Owusu had procured a vehicle for himself at the cost of over five hundred thousand Ghana cedis without the approval of the Governing Council, and hence, should not be inducted.

They have further cited other financial irregularities as the basis for their call.

-Citifmonline